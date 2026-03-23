Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, gives his remarks at the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2
change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr.
Veronica Anderson as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9588261
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-VT332-1113
|Resolution:
|2316x3242
|Size:
|744.03 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-2 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.