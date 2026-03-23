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Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, gives his remarks at the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2

change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr.

Veronica Anderson as the commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)