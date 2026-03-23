Capt. Thomas Van Hoozer, right, deputy commodore of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing
Atlantic presents and end of tour award to Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, the outgoing commanding
officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, during a change of command ceremony
aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr. Veronica Anderson as the
commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J.
Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9588262
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-VT332-1121
|Resolution:
|3779x2699
|Size:
|765.4 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.