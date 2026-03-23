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Capt. Thomas Van Hoozer, right, deputy commodore of Helicopter Sea Combat Wing

Atlantic presents and end of tour award to Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, the outgoing commanding

officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, during a change of command ceremony

aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr. Veronica Anderson as the

commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J.

Lynch)