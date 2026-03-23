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    HSC-2 [Image 5 of 7]

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    HSC-2

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julianna Lynch 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, left of center, the outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Sea
    Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony aboard
    Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr. Veronica Anderson as the commanding
    officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9588263
    VIRIN: 260327-N-VT332-1151
    Resolution: 3584x5018
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    HSC-2 Change of Command
    HSC-2 Change of Command
    HSC-2 Change of Command
    HSC-2
    HSC-2
    HSC-2 Change of Command
    HSC-2 Change of Command

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