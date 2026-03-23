Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, left of center, the outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Sea
Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony aboard
Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr. Veronica Anderson as the commanding
officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9588263
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-VT332-1151
|Resolution:
|3584x5018
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-2 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.