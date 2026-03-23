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Capt. Jeremiah Farwell, left of center, the outgoing commanding officer of Helicopter Sea

Combat Squadron (HSC) 2, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony aboard

Naval Station Norfolk. Farwell was relieved by Cmdr. Veronica Anderson as the commanding

officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)