Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 2 color guard parades the colors at the HSC-2 change of
command ceremony aboard Naval Station Norfolk. Cmdr. Veronica Anderson relieved Capt.
Jeremiah Farwell as commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist
2nd Class Julianna J. Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9588259
|VIRIN:
|260327-N-VT332-1059
|Resolution:
|4257x3041
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HSC-2 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Julianna Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.