HSC-2 Change of Command

Date Taken: 03.27.2026 Date Posted: 03.27.2026 18:04 Photo ID: 9588259 VIRIN: 260327-N-VT332-1059 Resolution: 4257x3041 Size: 1.36 MB Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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