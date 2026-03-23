CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

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A medical training manikin is monitored in an absorbent patient litter system (APLS) during a simulated prolonged casualty care movement during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The APLS warming system is used to treat cold-weather injuries and warm a patient in cold-weather environments. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)