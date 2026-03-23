CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

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A HotDog Patient Warming system is staged during a simulated mass-casualty incident during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The HotDog Patient Warming (HDPW) system is a reusable, air-free patient warming system being tested by the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)