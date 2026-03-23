A medical training manikin is treated in an absorbent patient litter system (APLS) during a simulated prolonged casualty care movement during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The APLS warming system is used to treat cold-weather injuries and warm a patient in cold-weather environments. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9587575
|VIRIN:
|260315-M-AV203-1081
|Resolution:
|5525x3683
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.