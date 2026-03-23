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    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care [Image 3 of 7]

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    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

    SETERMOEN, NORWAY

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    A Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit-Joint is staged on a table during a simulated mass-casualty incident in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The training, part of exercise Cold Response 26, tested the integration between Navy healthcare providers and emerging medical technology in a low-resource arctic environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9587573
    VIRIN: 260315-M-AV203-1066
    Resolution: 5683x3789
    Size: 6.55 MB
    Location: SETERMOEN, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care
    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care
    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care
    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care
    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care
    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care
    CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

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    MCWL
    Arctic Sentry
    BATDOK
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    CORE26
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