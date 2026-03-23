CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

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U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Hoodo Nur, a hospital corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, experiments with a Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit-Joint in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The training, part of exercise Cold Response 26, tested the integration between Navy healthcare providers and emerging medical technology in a low-resource arctic environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)