CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

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U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, treat simulated casualties in an M997A3 Humvee Ambulance, as part of an en route casualty care training scenario in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The training allowed the medical team to practice prolonged casualty care in an extreme cold-weather environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)