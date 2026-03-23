CORE26 | Navy Corpsmen Test Lifesaving Technology for Arctic Casualty Care

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U.S. Navy medical providers with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, prepare to move simulated patients during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 15, 2026. The training allowed the medical team to practice prolonged casualty care in an extreme cold-weather environment. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)