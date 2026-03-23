In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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Airmen participate in a barbecue to honor the life of the U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grant Davis, a member of the 76th Airlift Squadron who died in a cycling accident at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. The 76th AS organizes the event annually to honor Davis’s legacy and raise awareness about bicycle safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)