In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of Grant’s Ride pray together at a roadside memorial during an annual memorial ride honoring U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grant Davis, a member of the 76th Airlift Squadron who died in a cycling accident near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Each year, the 76th AS hosts the memorial ride to remember Davis and promote bicycle safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)