Participants of Grant’s Ride pray together at a roadside memorial during an annual memorial ride honoring U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Grant Davis, a member of the 76th Airlift Squadron who died in a cycling accident near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Each year, the 76th AS hosts the memorial ride to remember Davis and promote bicycle safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9586682
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-VH914-1113
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.