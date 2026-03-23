Members of the 76th Airlift Squadron and their families pose for a group photo at Staff Sgt. Grant Davis’s memorial near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Participants rode to the memorial to honor Davis’ memory, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling off base March 26, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9586684
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-VH914-1151
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.46 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.