In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 76th Airlift Squadron and their families pose for a group photo at Staff Sgt. Grant Davis’s memorial near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Participants rode to the memorial to honor Davis’ memory, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling off base March 26, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)