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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 6 of 8]

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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members of the 76th Airlift Squadron and their families pose for a group photo at Staff Sgt. Grant Davis’s memorial near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Participants rode to the memorial to honor Davis’ memory, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling off base March 26, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9586684
    VIRIN: 260326-F-VH914-1151
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.46 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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