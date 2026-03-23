U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, wears a new Grant’s Ride t-shirt at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Grant Davis was stationed at Ramstein for five years, during which he was known for his commitment, dedication and compassion both in and out of the 76th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9586680
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-VH914-1028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.