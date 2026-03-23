In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, wears a new Grant’s Ride t-shirt at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Grant Davis was stationed at Ramstein for five years, during which he was known for his commitment, dedication and compassion both in and out of the 76th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)