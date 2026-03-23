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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 2 of 8]

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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, wears a new Grant’s Ride t-shirt at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Staff Sgt. Grant Davis was stationed at Ramstein for five years, during which he was known for his commitment, dedication and compassion both in and out of the 76th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9586680
    VIRIN: 260326-F-VH914-1028
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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