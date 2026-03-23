In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bryan Gibbs, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, places flowers at Staff Sgt. Grant Davis’ memorial near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. During his five years stationed at Ramstein, Davis was recognized for his commitment, dedication and compassion within the 76th AS and beyond. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)