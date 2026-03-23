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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 7 of 8]

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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dylan Myers 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A memorial sits outside Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Participants rode bikes to the memorial to honor Staff Sgt. Grant Davis’ memory, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while cycling off base March 26, 2016. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 04:15
    Photo ID: 9586685
    VIRIN: 260326-F-VH914-1210
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride
    In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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    TAGS

    memorial, 76AS, 86AW, bicycle, Ramstein

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