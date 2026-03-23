In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride

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Grant's Ride participants ride bikes to a roadside memorial near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Each year, the 76th Airlift Squadron hosts the memorial ride to remember Staff Sgt Grant Davis, a member of the 76th AS who died in a cycling accident, and promote bicycle safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)