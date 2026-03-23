Grant's Ride participants ride bikes to a roadside memorial near Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 26, 2026. Each year, the 76th Airlift Squadron hosts the memorial ride to remember Staff Sgt Grant Davis, a member of the 76th AS who died in a cycling accident, and promote bicycle safety awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Myers)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2026 04:15
|Photo ID:
|9586681
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-VH914-1056
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, In loving memory; 76 AS embarks on the annual Grant’s Ride [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.