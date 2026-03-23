COMPACAF visits Team Osan

U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, meets with Republic of Korea Air Force Gen. Seok-rak Son, Chief of Staff of the ROKAF, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Schneider met with ROKAF leadership to discuss the U.S.-ROK alliance that is grounded in mutual respect, deep consultation, and a shared vision for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9586407
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-VQ804-1608
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|8.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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