(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMPACAF visits Team Osan [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, talks with Team Osan commanders at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Schneider is engaging with Airmen, Guardians, allies and partners at the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific, seeing firsthand how PACAF is postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9586406
    VIRIN: 260320-F-VQ804-1552
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMPACAF visits Team Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan
    COMPACAF visits Team Osan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    COMPACAF
    Osan Air Base
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery