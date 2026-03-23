COMPACAF visits Team Osan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jordan Hrupek, 607th Air Operations Center current operations director, briefs Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Schneider and McCool are engaging with Airmen, Guardians, allies and partners at the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific, seeing firsthand how PACAF is postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)*