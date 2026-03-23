COMPACAF visits Team Osan

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, greets Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. McCool is engaging with Airmen, Guardians, allies and partners at the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific, seeing firsthand how PACAF is postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)