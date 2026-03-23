COMPACAF visits Team Osan

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Fritzgerald Ruiz, 51st Munitions Squadron armament flight chief, briefs Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Schneider is engaging with Airmen, Guardians, allies and partners at the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific, seeing firsthand how PACAF is postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)