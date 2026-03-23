COMPACAF visits Team Osan

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U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Thurman, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron heavy repair superintendent, briefs Gen. Kevin Schneider, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, on rapid airfield recovery at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. Schneider and McCool are engaging with Airmen, Guardians, allies and partners at the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific, seeing firsthand how PACAF is postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tylir Meyer)