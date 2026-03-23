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    COMPACAF visits Team Osan [Image 1 of 8]

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    COMPACAF visits Team Osan

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Katie McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, speaks with Team Osan chiefs at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 20, 2026. McCool is engaging with Airmen, Guardians, allies and partners at the leading edge of the Indo-Pacific, seeing firsthand how PACAF is postured to meet the region's strategic challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9586403
    VIRIN: 260320-F-MU509-1034
    Resolution: 5541x3958
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, COMPACAF visits Team Osan [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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