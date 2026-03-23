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    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7]

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    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Amy Zook, Chesapeake Utilities Sourcing Associate, recites the Honorary Commander oath during the Class of 2026 HCC Induction Ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Zook was inducted into the HCC program as an honorary commander for the 512th Airlift Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Werner III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9585713
    VIRIN: 260324-F-DA916-1535
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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    Dover Air Force Base
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