Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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Amy Zook, Chesapeake Utilities Sourcing Associate, recites the Honorary Commander oath during the Class of 2026 HCC Induction Ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Zook was inducted into the HCC program as an honorary commander for the 512th Airlift Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Leonard Werner III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)