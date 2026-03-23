Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Parsons, 436th Security Forces Squadron commander, left, and Chief Celia Ashe, Milford Police Department Chief of Police, pose holding the 436th SFS guidon at the Class of 2026 Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a military tradition welcoming a new commander to the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)