Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, left, 436th AW command chief, welcomes Chris Buccini to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Buccini was one of 35 new members inducted into the honorary commander program at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)