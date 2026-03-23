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    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 1 of 7]

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    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, left, 436th AW command chief, welcomes Chris Buccini to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Buccini was one of 35 new members inducted into the honorary commander program at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 14:43
    Photo ID: 9585704
    VIRIN: 260324-F-DA916-1062
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders
    Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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    Dover Air Force Base
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