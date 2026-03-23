U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, center, 436th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Elijah Edwards, left, 436th AW command chief, welcomes Chris Buccini to Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Buccini was one of 35 new members inducted into the honorary commander program at Dover AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9585704
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-DA916-1062
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.