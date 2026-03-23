Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kurtis Snyder Jr., 436th Aerial Port Squadron commander, leads Class of 2026 honorary commander inductees during a tour of the aerial port facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Established in 1992, the Dover AFB HCC program is a community outreach effort that builds upon the great relationships between local civic leaders and Dover AFB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)