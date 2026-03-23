U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kurtis Snyder Jr., 436th Aerial Port Squadron commander, leads Class of 2026 honorary commander inductees during a tour of the aerial port facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Established in 1992, the Dover AFB HCC program is a community outreach effort that builds upon the great relationships between local civic leaders and Dover AFB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9585707
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-DA916-1278
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.