Judy Lodge, Director of Sales for the Vantage Hospitality Group and the 436th Contracting Squadron honorary commander, tours the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. The new class of honorary commanders toured Dover AFB and were later inducted into the HCC program during a formal ceremony that evening held at the Air Mobility Command Museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9585705
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-DA916-1266
|Resolution:
|3607x2400
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.