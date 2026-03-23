Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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Judy Lodge, Director of Sales for the Vantage Hospitality Group and the 436th Contracting Squadron honorary commander, tours the flight deck of a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. The new class of honorary commanders toured Dover AFB and were later inducted into the HCC program during a formal ceremony that evening held at the Air Mobility Command Museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)