Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Eric Rivero, 512th Airlift Wing commander, welcomes attendees to the 2026 Honorary Commanders Induction Ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. The annual ceremony inducted 35 local civic and business leaders into the HCC program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)