U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Jerome Rogers, 512th Maintenance Group commander, poses for a photo with honorary commander inductees during the Class of 2026 HCC Induction Ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Thirty-five new members toured the base earlier in the day and were inducted into the HCC program during a formal ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 14:43
|Photo ID:
|9585708
|VIRIN:
|260324-F-DA916-1331
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.