Team Dover inducts 35 new Honorary Commanders

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U.S. Air Force Reserve Col. Jerome Rogers, 512th Maintenance Group commander, poses for a photo with honorary commander inductees during the Class of 2026 HCC Induction Ceremony at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 24, 2026. Thirty-five new members toured the base earlier in the day and were inducted into the HCC program during a formal ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)