210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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Republic of Korea Army KCPL Kwon, Jae Hyun, Korean Augmentation To the United States Army (KATUSA) for radar section, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, collects trash and debris during Jihaeng Clean-Up, at Dongducheon-si, South Korea, Mar. 25, 2026. This annual clean up event not only makes a positive impact on the environment, but also strengthens the bond between the U.S. Army and the local citizens of the community. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)