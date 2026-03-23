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    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 5 of 10]

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    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Seok Hoon Yoon 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    Republic of Korea Army KCPL Kwon, Jae Hyun, Korean Augmentation To the United States Army (KATUSA) for radar section, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, collects trash and debris during Jihaeng Clean-Up, at Dongducheon-si, South Korea, Mar. 25, 2026. This annual clean up event not only makes a positive impact on the environment, but also strengthens the bond between the U.S. Army and the local citizens of the community. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:12
    Photo ID: 9584440
    VIRIN: 260325-A-AM489-1198
    Resolution: 5555x3703
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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