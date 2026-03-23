210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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U.S. Army Maj. Joshua Rivera, executive officer, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, delivers opening remarks at the Jihaeng Clean-Up, at Dongducheon-si, South Korea, Mar. 25, 2026. This annual clean up event not only makes a positive impact on the environment, but also strengthens the bond between the U.S. Army and the local citizens of the community. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)