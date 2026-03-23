210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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Soldiers from 210 Field Artillery Brigade collect trash and debris from the roads nearby Jihaeng Station, at Dongducheon-si, South Korea, Mar. 25, 2026. This annual clean up event not only makes a positive impact on the environment, but also strengthens the bond between the U.S. Army and the local citizens of the community. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)