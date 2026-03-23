Soldiers from 210 Field Artillery Brigade collect trash and debris from the roads nearby Jihaeng Station, at Dongducheon-si, South Korea, Mar. 25, 2026. This annual clean up event not only makes a positive impact on the environment, but also strengthens the bond between the U.S. Army and the local citizens of the community. (Republic of Korea Army photo by KCPL Seok Hoon Yoon)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9584439
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-AM489-1197
|Resolution:
|5345x3563
|Size:
|5.78 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 10 of 10], by CPL Seok Hoon Yoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.