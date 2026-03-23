210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Joshua Rivera, Executive Officer of 210th Field Artillery Brigade, delivers a speech during the Jihaeng Clean Up in Dongducheon, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This event promotes community pride, environmental awareness, and partnership between U.S. Soldiers and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)