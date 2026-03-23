U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 210 Field Artillery Brigade gather to begin assisting in the Jihaeng Clean Up event in Dongducheon-si, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This event promotes community pride, environmental awareness, and partnership between U.S. Soldiers and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9584428
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-CI502-7987
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.