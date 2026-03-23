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    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 9 of 10]

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    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 210 Field Artillery Brigade gather to begin assisting in the Jihaeng Clean Up event in Dongducheon-si, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This event promotes community pride, environmental awareness, and partnership between U.S. Soldiers and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 02:12
    Photo ID: 9584428
    VIRIN: 260325-A-CI502-7987
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event
    210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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