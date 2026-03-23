210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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U.S. Army Spc. Estuar Aguilar, signal support systems specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery 6-37 Field Artillery Regiment, 210 Field Artillery Brigade, picks up trash during the Jihaeng Clean Up event in Dongducheon-si, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This event promotes community pride, environmental awareness, and partnership between U.S. Soldiers and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)