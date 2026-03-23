U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 210 Field Artillery Brigade, clean a street grate during the Jihaeng Clean Up event in Dongducheon, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This event promotes community pride, environmental awareness, and partnership between U.S. Soldiers and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9584420
|VIRIN:
|260325-A-CI502-3660
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Bilal Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.