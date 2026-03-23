210 Field Artillery Brigade assists in Jihaeng Clean-Up Event

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U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 210 Field Artillery Brigade, clean a street grate during the Jihaeng Clean Up event in Dongducheon, South Korea, March 25, 2026. This event promotes community pride, environmental awareness, and partnership between U.S. Soldiers and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Bilal Brooks)