U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarah Amezcua, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants flight technician, briefs Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Amezcua discussed the proper tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to refuel C-17 Globemaster IIIs quickly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9580219
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-FZ485-1270
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.