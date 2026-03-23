Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sarah Amezcua, 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants flight technician, briefs Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Amezcua discussed the proper tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to refuel C-17 Globemaster IIIs quickly and safely. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)