Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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Shon Zawada, 62d Airlift Wing McChord Air Museum Curator, greets Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Zawada spoke on the history of combat airlift at JBLM, specifically the role of the C-141B Starlifter, which flew active and reserve units out of the base between 1966-2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)