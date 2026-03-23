An R-12 hydrant service vehicle sits in a hangar at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. The vehicle was kept on display during a base tour which invited Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School. Airmen from the 627th Logistics Readiness Squadron used the vehicle to showcase the responsibilities of a Petroleum, Oils, and Lubricants flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9580218
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-FZ485-1192
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.