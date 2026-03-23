Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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Devonta Williams, Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 305 special agent, briefs Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Williams spoke on the professional investigative services AFOSI offers to commanders, and the skills required to conduct criminal investigations as well as counterintelligence services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)