Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Thompson, 62d Maintenance Group commander, gives a presentation to Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Thompson spoke on the combat airlift mission of the 62d AW, and the over 1,400 active duty military and civilian personnel who ensure the generation of C-17 Globemaster IIIs out of JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)