U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Thompson, 62d Maintenance Group commander, gives a presentation to Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Thompson spoke on the combat airlift mission of the 62d AW, and the over 1,400 active duty military and civilian personnel who ensure the generation of C-17 Globemaster IIIs out of JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 18:13
|Photo ID:
|9580215
|VIRIN:
|260320-F-FZ485-1100
|Resolution:
|3024x2016
|Size:
|705.72 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.