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    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC [Image 2 of 7]

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    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School stand inside a C-141B Starlifter during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. The students learned about the combat airlift mission of the 62d Airlift Wing, and the over 1,400 active duty military and civilian personnel who ensure the generation of C-17 Globemaster IIIs out of JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 18:13
    Photo ID: 9580214
    VIRIN: 260320-F-FZ485-1091
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 768.4 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC
    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC
    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC
    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC
    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC
    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC
    Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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    Base Tour
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    HIgh School

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