Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School stand inside a C-141B Starlifter during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. The students learned about the combat airlift mission of the 62d Airlift Wing, and the over 1,400 active duty military and civilian personnel who ensure the generation of C-17 Globemaster IIIs out of JBLM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)