Team McChord Hosts Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School Junior ROTC

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U.S. Air Force Airman Madison Brewington, 62d Medical Squadron medical technician, and other 62 MDS Airmen, brief Air Force Junior ROTC students from Bonney Lake and Clover Park High School during a base tour at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, March 20, 2026. Brewington spoke on the daily tasks of a U.S. Air Force medical technician, and the importance of providing quality health services to keep Airmen fit, resilient, and ready to support the combat airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales)