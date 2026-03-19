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    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 7 of 8]

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    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    Josh Morrell, Sumter Chamber of Commerce director of partner development, center, and David Merchant, City of Sumter mayor, right, operate a Ground Control Station simulator at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The 25th Attack Wing hosted a civic leader tour to provide local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders with an inside look at the MQ-9 Reaper’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9579079
    VIRIN: 260309-F-XN600-1781
    Resolution: 5274x3521
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders
    25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

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    Civic Leaders, Ground Control Station, 25th ATKW, MQ-9 Reaper, Sumter South Carolina, partnership

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