25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Attack Wing and Sumter civic leaders gather for a group photo to mark the end of their tour of the Wing’s headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 09, 2026. The 25th ATKW Attack Wing hosted the tour, for local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders, bringing together civic and military leaders to strengthen community partnerships through an immersive look at the MQ-9 Reaper’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)