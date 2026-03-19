U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Attack Wing and Sumter civic leaders gather for a group photo to mark the end of their tour of the Wing’s headquarters at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 09, 2026. The 25th ATKW Attack Wing hosted the tour, for local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders, bringing together civic and military leaders to strengthen community partnerships through an immersive look at the MQ-9 Reaper’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9579076
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-XN600-1782
|Resolution:
|5592x3733
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.