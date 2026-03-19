From left, David Merchant, City of Sumter mayor, and U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 25th Attack Wing discuss capabilities of a Ground Control Station simulator at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The 25th ATKW hosted a civic leader tour to provide local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders with an inside look at the MQ-9 Reaper’s mission and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9579071
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-XN600-1780
|Resolution:
|5656x3776
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.