From left, Kim Hatchell, 20th Fighter Wing honorary commander, and James McCain Jr., Sumter County chairman, District 6, fist-bump while operating a Ground Control Station simulator during a tour hosted by the 25th Attack Wing at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 9, 2026. The tour brought together civic and military leaders to strengthen community partnerships by highlighting the 25th ATKW’s mission and capabilities through an in-depth brief and a hands-on experience in a GCS simulator. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9579064
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-XN600-1779
|Resolution:
|5419x3617
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Attack Wing hosts tour for Sumter Civic Leaders [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.